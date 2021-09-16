City transfers Mallard Cove Golf Course property to Chennault Airport

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Plans are finally moving forward for what was once the Mallard Cove Golf Course in Lake Charles. At Wednesday’s Lake Charles City Council meeting, the council approved the process that would officially transfer the property to Chennault International Airport.

The city-owned golf course sat near Chennault International Airport, blocking expansion.

“They were looking for our existing Mallard Cove Golf Course to acquire it for economic development and to expand activities at Chennault,” said City Administrator John Cardone. “After working with them and others, we came up with a way to do that.”

In 2017, the decision was made to require Chennault to build a new golf course in exchange for the property, as well as $3.6 million to be paid to the city over the next 20 years.

“We have been in the process of doing that over the last couple of years,” Cardone said. “It is very close to completion.”

Cardone said that the council’s decision is the next and final step of the process.

“It allows us to make the transfer for them to give us the new Mallard Golf Club in exchange for Mallard Cove Golf Course,” Cardone said.

The property is 100 acres, which will be used for future economic development. Cardone said this is beneficial for the airport and the city.

“We support economic diversity. This is another part of development not only for Lake Charles but for Southwest Louisiana,” Cardone said.

