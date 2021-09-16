Calcasieu Paris School Board investigating ‘potentially threatening behavior’ towards DeQuincy Middle School

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - In a Facebook post made Wednesday, the Calcasieu Parish School Board said it, along with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a situation involving potential threatening behavior towards DeQuincy Middle School.

Via the Calcasieu Parish School Board’s Facebook page:

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is aware of a situation involving potentially threatening behavior towards DeQuincy Middle School. We want to assure you that this situation has been taken very seriously and is being investigated by both us and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The safety of faculty, staff and students will always be our number one priority. We want to assure parents and guardians that our campuses are safe places for students, and that will always be our primary focus.

