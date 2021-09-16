50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu Paris School Board investigating ‘potentially threatening behavior’ towards DeQuincy Middle School

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - In a Facebook post made Wednesday, the Calcasieu Parish School Board said it, along with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a situation involving potential threatening behavior towards DeQuincy Middle School.

Via the Calcasieu Parish School Board’s Facebook page:

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is aware of a situation involving potentially threatening behavior towards DeQuincy Middle School. We want to assure you that this situation has been taken very seriously and is being investigated by both us and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The safety of faculty, staff and students will always be our number one priority. We want to assure parents and guardians that our campuses are safe places for students, and that will always be our primary focus.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
First Alert Forecast
TRACKING NICHOLAS: Risk of flooding for SWLA much lower now
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish

Latest News

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy spoke about the need of disaster relief across the state on...
Bill Cassidy speaks on the need of disaster relief across La.
SWLA sees largest spike yet in pediatric COVID cases
SWLA sees largest spike yet in pediatric COVID cases
SWLA sees largest spike yet in pediatric COVID cases
SWLA sees largest spike yet in pediatric COVID cases
Hurricane Ida benefit concert
Hurricane Ida benefit concert