Tiki Island residents react to Hurricane Nicholas impact

Residents on an island near Galveston react to the hurricane
By Haley Weger
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A small island north of Galveston was damaged by the wind and rain Hurricane Nicholas brought overnight. Residents in Tiki Island say the strong winds and heavy rain were shaking their homes as waves towered up over the docks.

The storm hit on the 13th anniversary of when Hurricane Ike battered the area.

Tiki Island is about 55 miles from where Hurricane Nicholas made landfall and about nine miles north of Galveston.

The water in the canals raised up over the docks, crushing some with the strong winds. Palm trees covered the streets, pools overflowed and debris from the ocean littered the grass.

One resident, Troy Evans, even had part of his home torn off by the storm.

“It started about midnight. For the next three hours, four hours, it was blowing about 55 mph,” Evans said. “We had siding that was ripped off the house. Our neighbors lost several trees, a lot of downed fences and boat covers.”

Evans said the wind felt like it was shaking their home, and it was causing the rain to come down sideways.

The rain has slowed down, but some residents on the island are still without power. It will take some time to clean up the debris that washed ashore.

