SWLA sees largest spike yet in pediatric COVID cases

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Kids are getting the coronavirus more now than ever before in this pandemic and that’s true here in Southwest Louisiana as well.

The five to 17-year-olds in the area are seeing the biggest surge yet and that goes for the whole state of Louisiana.

According to Doctor David Wallace, the best way to decrease the number of those cases is with vaccination.

He said every person, young or old, eligible to get the shot, should.

“The main way we can decrease the number of cases in 5 to 11-year-olds is to have more parents vaccinated and more 12 to 18-year-olds vaccinated,” said Doctor David Wallace.

Wallace says social distancing and masking help but he says the vaccine is key.

“Course at school, they’re doing masking and you know doing social distancing within the classroom and that kind of thing and that does help but I think that the main driver will be getting the 12 to 18-year-olds vaccinated and more adults vaccinated,” Wallace said.

Remaining optimistic, he said there will come a point in time when these numbers start going down.

“A factor is people who’ve had it, have antibodies from it as well. There becomes a certain level of patients who are vaccinated plus have antibodies and I’m cautiously optimistic that we’re almost to that point,” Wallace said.

Wallace is encouraging everyone to reach out to their doctor about the vaccine, which he said will help limit the spread of the virus.

