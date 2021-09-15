Some Cameron Parish residents ride out Tropical storm Nicholas.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over in Cameron parish, wind gusts were high as tropical storm Nicholas made its way closer to Southwest Louisiana.

“The rain has just been off and on kinda sprinkle, then it rained kinda harder, sideways out of the east, the sun was wanting to shine a minute ago, but mostly just cloudy and windy and very gusty,” said Cameron Parish resident, Nikki Norman.

Tropical storm Nicholas cut the Cameron Parish beach area a break.

“We’ve just been watching it, we didn’t really anticipate a lot about what we’re getting, just a lot of wind, they said a surge, but we stayed for Sally and it was really nothing so,” she said.

Norman, who has lived in Cameron Parish for about 5 years, is no stranger to tropical weather, but each storm brings with it a feeling of anxiety, especially after Laura.

“It’s scary every time,” she said.

Just a few houses down, I spoke to Jeff Irwin, who works for the Cameron Parish Ambulance District 2.

“We were already here; we work Thursday to Thursday, they told us to get ready.”

As Irwin explains, working so close to the gulf they always have to be prepared.

“We usually have a cargo trailer, and we got the cargo trailer out; we got our personal vehicles out, just in case the water came up, they said it could have been a title surge,” he said.

But he wasn’t the only one to prepare.

“Yeah, our neighbors came, they took their campers out, there was a camper over there, they took it out, I don’t know if they got their stuff, but most people come to get their stuff and then get out of here, especially for hurricanes.”

And he does tell me that they weren’t as worried about this storm because it was a tropical storm, but they still hoped for the best and got ready.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.