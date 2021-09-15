50/50 Thursdays
Sept. 17 Food for Seniors distribution canceled

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Food for Seniors Program’s food box distribution for Friday, Sept. 17, has been canceled, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

The cancellation was due to Hurricane Ida damage and rain and flooding issues associated with Tropical Storm Nicholas. Delivery trucks are unable to deliver meals from New Orleans.

The next food box distribution date is Friday, Oct. 15.

The Food for Seniors Program, a partnership between the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department and Catholic Charities, provides nutritional food boxes filled with non-perishable goods and healthy food staples. The Food for Seniors boxes are served to seniors who are 60 years and older and meet the federal income guidelines.

Each month, the program distributes food boxes at more than a dozen different sites throughout Calcasieu Parish.

The program is accepting new participants. Those interested can call toll-free 800-522-3333, ext. 9666 to register or call 337-721-4030, ext. 5111 for information.

