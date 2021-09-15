Saints 3.5-point favorites over the Panthers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in this young NFL season, the New Orleans Saints are favored to win a contest. Right now, the Black and Gold is a 3.5-point favorite over Carolina.

Last week, the Saints were 3.5-point underdogs to the Packers. New Orleans thrashed Green Bay, 38-3.

In Week 1, the Panthers were 3.5-point favorites over the Jets. Carolina beat New York, 19-14.

The Saints swept the Panthers in 2020. They won at the Dome, 27-24, and on the road, 33-7.

