50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Saints 3.5-point favorites over the Panthers

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in this young NFL season, the New Orleans Saints are favored to win a contest. Right now, the Black and Gold is a 3.5-point favorite over Carolina.

Last week, the Saints were 3.5-point underdogs to the Packers. New Orleans thrashed Green Bay, 38-3.

In Week 1, the Panthers were 3.5-point favorites over the Jets. Carolina beat New York, 19-14.

The Saints swept the Panthers in 2020. They won at the Dome, 27-24, and on the road, 33-7.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
First Alert Forecast
TRACKING NICHOLAS: Risk of flooding for SWLA much lower now
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish

Latest News

Michael Thomas is now on the reserve/Covid list.
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas placed on reserve/COVID list
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
REPORT: ‘Handful’ of Saints coaches test positive for COVID; key players injured
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after making a catch against the...
Former LSU Tiger Ja’Marr Chase shines in NFL debut
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) works against cornerback Marshon...
Lattimore agrees to contract extension; injures thumb against Packers