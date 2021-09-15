McNeese University holds Preview Day on Sept. 25

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will be holding its Preview Day for prospective students and their families on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

The event will take place at the Recreation Complex from 9 to 11 a.m. It is free of charge and sponsored by the McNeese Admissions and Recruiting Office.

The University will be enforcing COVID-19 guidelines, meaning face coverings must be worn at all times indoors and social distancing is encouraged.

Preview Day is a campus-wide open house where participants can learn about admissions, colleges, and offered majors. McNeese personnel will be on hand to answer any questions about financial aid, scholarships, TOPS, student life, student services, and housing.

Preregistration for the event is encouraged online but attendees may also register at the door.

Participants can receive more information and register online for the event by going to www.mcneese.edu/previewday or by contacting admissions and recruiting at 337-475-5065.

Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.

