McNeese opens as 8.5-point road favorite over Southern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys enter Saturday’s game against the Southern Jaguars as nearly double-digit favorites. The Pokes are an 8.5-point road favorite over the Jags per 5Dimes Sportsbook.

McNeese is 1-0 against the spread in 2021. They were a 39-point underdog to LSU last week, covering the spread, 34-7.

Southern meanwhile is 0-1 against the spread this season. The Jags were a 25-point underdog to Troy in week one before falling, 55-3.

McNeese’s game vs. West Florida and Southern’s game vs. Miles both didn’t have official lines.

The Cowboys are 2-0 all-time vs. Southern with the last game coming in 2019— a 34-28 Cowboy victory. McNeese is 14-0 all-time vs. SWAC schools.

