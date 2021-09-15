Maplewood Elementary and Middle dismissing at noon

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced that Maplewood Elementary and Maplewood Middle School will be dismissing early due to a partial power outage today, Sept. 15, 2021.

The schools will be dismissing at noon.

Normal dismissal procedures and transportation plans will be followed and lunch will be served prior to dismissal.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.