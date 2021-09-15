50/50 Thursdays
Maplewood Elementary and Middle dismissing at noon

(CPSB)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced that Maplewood Elementary and Maplewood Middle School will be dismissing early due to a partial power outage today, Sept. 15, 2021.

The schools will be dismissing at noon.

Normal dismissal procedures and transportation plans will be followed and lunch will be served prior to dismissal.

