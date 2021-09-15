50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU baseball announces 2022 schedule

LSU baseball announces 2022 schedule
LSU baseball announces 2022 schedule(Source: Josh Auzenne / WAFB)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball has announced its 2022 schedule on Wednesday, September 15.

The 56 game schedule is set to start on Friday, February 18, when the Tigers face off against Maine in a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU will play nearly half of its regular-season schedule (24 games) against teams that participated in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The season opener against Maine will mark the first game at LSU for Jay Johnson, who was named the Tigers’ head coach in June after leading Arizona to the 2021 Pac-12 title and a berth in the College World Series.

SEC conference play will begin with a home series against Texas A&M on March 18.

LSU will also host Auburn, Missouri, Georgia, and Ole Miss, and LSU will travel to play Florida, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Alabama, and Vanderbilt.

The Tigers will play two fall exhibition games at home in Alex Box Stadium versus New Orleans on Sunday, November 7, and versus UL-Lafayette on Sunday, November 14.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
First Alert Forecast
TRACKING NICHOLAS: Risk of flooding for SWLA much lower now
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish

Latest News

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury accepting PPDR applications temporary location for one day only
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Remnants of Nicholas still around SWLA, but rain less likely
COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 15, 2021
Louisiana lawmakers optimistic about additional hurricane funding
Louisiana lawmakers optimistic Hurricane Ida supplemental assistance coming soon
Scattered downpours still possible for this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nicholas now a Depression moving across SWLA, scattered downpours continue