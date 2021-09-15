LSU 20-point favorites over Central Michigan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Fighting’ Tigers enter this Saturday’s contest against Central Michigan as heavy favorites. Right now, the Purple and Gold are 20-point favorites over the Chippewas.

LSU is 0-2 against the spread in 2021. They were favored at UCLA by two points, but lost the game, 48-27.

In Week 2, LSU was a monster favorite over McNeese State, 39 points. The Tigers beat the Cowboys, 34-7.

Central Michigan is 1-0 ATS (against the spread) this season. They were 14-point underdogs to Missouri, but only lost the contest, 34-24.

