Lake Area residents make the best of rainy weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses and schools across the Lake Area were closed today as they prepared for Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Nicholas left Lake Charles water-logged, but grateful residents salvaged the day by spending it outdoors.

“We just came out to enjoy the weather and fishing,” said resident Joe Cabrera.

After his job sent Cabrera home for the day, he decided to spend the rest of the day fishing.

“There is nothing else to do, and we got sent home, so we came to enjoy the day,” Cabrera said.

Patrick Gallaugher was out walking his dog just before the rain worsened.

“I was just trying to get out of the house for a few minutes,” Gallaugher said. “I was just walking my dog, just trying to get him out of the house for a little while.”

With Lake Charles missing the brunt of Nicholas, both men agree this is a sigh of relief for locals.

“Last year it messed up a lot of our housing, so we are glad it didn’t do anything this year,” Cabrera said.

“We sure have had our share of bad weather in the last year or so with two hurricanes, an ice storm and a flood,” Gallaugher said.

