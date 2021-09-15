First Alert Forecast: Remnants of Nicholas still around SWLA, but rain less likely

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nicholas is still in our area and you can see the circulation on radar, but there is little rain around here. Most of the rain has been pushed way away from what’s left of Nicholas. I do still expect a lot of clouds to remain through Friday as well as off and on periods of mostly light rain. This will hold temperatures down a bit with highs in the low to mid 80s!

The forecast for the weekend into early next week is a bit more uncertain as the remnants of Nicholas may still be in place and keep our rain chances higher than normal. For now I have the rain chance dropping to 40%, but that may increase if the forecast becomes more certain. But even if the rain chances increase it is not likely to be a washout.

There are some indications that a cold front may approach our area by the end of next week. Obviously that is a good bit of time away and could change before we get to next week. So for now I will not show a change in weather until it looks more certain that the front may arrive.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through early next week. However we are monitoring an area off the coast of Africa that could develop soon. But that is a very long way away and we have a ton of time to watch it. Long-term models are hinting at a northerward turn when it approaches the Lesser Antilles. .

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

