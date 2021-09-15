FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nicholas now a Depression moving across SWLA, scattered downpours continue

As the heavy rain continues to push east the Flash Flood Watch has been canceled for Southwest Louisiana (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nicholas continues to weaken as is moves towards the east and into Southwest Louisiana. Thankfully strong westerly shear has displaced the showers and thunderstorms well east of the circulation with most of the heavy flooding remains well east of our area. Scattered downpours will continue to be a possibility as we head throughout our Wednesday and if we do get some heavy rain rates in one location we could see the risk of flooding.

Most of the heavy rain exiting Southwest Louisiana this morning (KPLC)

Looking at the bigger picture the chance for any widespread significant flooding remains much lower for today than what we saw on our Tuesday as the deeper moisture continues to lift off to the north and east. Nicholas will track easterly very slowly throughout the day pushing across Southwest Louisiana and will slowly begin to make a northerly turn, but the center itself may not move out of the area until we reach Friday morning. With that being said the center itself isn’t creating much in the way of shower or storm activity as the main precipitation is pushed east with the westerly shear. Heading out the door this morning we can expect some light rain to patchy drizzle for many areas with temperatures in the lower to middle 70′s. Clouds and showers keep temperatures in check once again with highs struggling to reach the upper 70′s to near 80. A few scattered downpours are likely as we progress into the afternoon so make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy to track any of the rain.

We could still see some heavy downpours through the afternoon (KPLC)

Around a quarter to half inch of rain expected through Thursday (KPLC)

A few breaks allowing some sunshine aren’t out of the question this afternoon, but that will be more likely heading into Thursday as drier air continues to work it’s way in and cut off what’s left of Nicholas. With that being said the chances for scattered afternoon storms will still be around with a better chance of seeing the storms Thursday and Friday as highs begin to warm into the lower and middle 80′s. Heading into the weekend a more typical summertime set up will arrive with high pressure building to our east keeping winds out of the south and the threat for daily storms. It won’t be a complete washout but any outdoor plans will need to be watched closely in case a storm moves over your location. Scattered thunderstorms remain a part of the forecast even heading into next week as there will be little change to the weather pattern.

More rain possible heading into the weekend (KPLC)

Rain chances will slowly taper off looking into late next week as high pressure becomes a little more centered over the area as well as the chance for a weak front to push through lowering humidity just a little. That’s something we will keep a close eye on over the course of the next 7 days as models get a better handle on the system. Checking on the rest of the tropics we do have several areas one being east of the Bahamas that will parallel the east coast and has a 70% chance of developing over the next 5 days. A wave to the west of Africa has a high chance of developing as well with it being at 90% with a wave just to its north having a low chance of 20% over 5 days. Good news is neither of these look to pose a risk to Southwest Louisiana or the Gulf. We’ll keep an eye on any issues we could see, but overall the flooding risk much lower as the heavy rain moves away.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

