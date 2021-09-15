COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 15, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease across the state and in Region 5.
The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 88% of COVID-19 cases from September 2 to September 8 and 85% of COVID-19 deaths from September 2 to September 8.
The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 2,371 new cases.
· 77 new deaths.
· 1,521 patients hospitalized (91 fewer than previous update).
· 88% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 43 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 162 new cases.
· 7 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon, which is in Region 6).
· 114 patients hospitalized (4 fewer than previous update).
· 32 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 88 new cases.
· 6 new deaths.
· 34 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 32 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 24 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 26 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 27 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 15 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 33 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 68 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 26 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 1 active cases among inmates.
· 33 active cases among staff members.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.