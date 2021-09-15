Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 15, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease across the state and in Region 5.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 88% of COVID-19 cases from September 2 to September 8 and 85% of COVID-19 deaths from September 2 to September 8.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,371 new cases.

· 77 new deaths.

· 1,521 patients hospitalized (91 fewer than previous update).

· 88% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 162 new cases.

· 7 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon, which is in Region 6).

· 114 patients hospitalized (4 fewer than previous update).

· 32 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 88 new cases.

· 6 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 32 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 26 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 15 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 68 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 1 active cases among inmates.

· 33 active cases among staff members.

