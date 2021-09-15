50/50 Thursdays
Cameron Ferry to be temporarily out of service Thursday

The closure is necessary to update the main engine's software, according to the DOTD.

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the Cameron Ferry will be out of service temporarily Thursday.

The ferry will be out of service starting at 8 a.m. Thursday and will last no later than 3 p.m., according to the DOTD.

The closure is necessary to update the main engine’s software, according to the DOTD.

