Cameron Ferry to be temporarily out of service Thursday

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the Cameron Ferry will be out of service temporarily Thursday.

The ferry will be out of service starting at 8 a.m. Thursday and will last no later than 3 p.m., according to the DOTD.

The closure is necessary to update the main engine’s software, according to the DOTD.

