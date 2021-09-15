Calcasieu Parish Police Jury accepting PPDR applications temporary location for one day only

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury says it will be accepting applications for the Hurricane Laura Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR) Program at a temporary location in Lake Charles for one day only.

Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at the Burton Coliseum Complex, 7001 Gulf Highway, according to the police jury.

While the Burton Coliseum location will only be open for one day, the parish says it will continue to accept applications from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Parish Intake Center, 901 Lakeshore Drive, fifth floor until September 30.

One more temporary intake center location will be open on Sept. 25 at the Moss Bluff Library to help accommodate residents who can’t make it to the Parish Intake Center during the week, according to the police jury.

For hours of operation and additional information, click HERE.

For more information, call Tetra Tech’s Private Property Debris Removal and Demolition Program hotline at 337-230-2627, email CalcasieuParish.PPDR@tetratech.com or visit HERE.

