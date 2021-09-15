Authorities staying prepared for potential flood threat from Nicholas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local officials aren’t calling it quits until the threat of Nicholas is completely gone. They are on standby and prepared to get to work if things go south.

“We’re just kind of sitting back now playing the waiting game with what’s going to happen,” said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Sheriff Mancuso says all hands are on deck as there is still a lingering weather threat with Nicholas.

“We hope nothing happens, but we’re going to go through tonight and tomorrow just like we did today, so we’ll see,” Mancuso said. “Our boats, our high water vehicles, our manpower, the national guard, and their manpower, everybody’s ready.”

As long as the threat is there, Mancuso says they will stay prepared to take action.

“If we sit there and don’t do anything, I’m perfectly okay with that. That means that none of our people got put in harm’s way, none of our vehicles got damaged and harmed, no people got harmed, no houses, no businesses. I’ll take this all day long if we don’t have to do anything,” Mancuso said.

Battalion Commander Chris Spurlock is stationed at Burton Coliseum with Louisiana’s National Guard after switching gears from Southeast Louisiana to Southwest Louisiana.

“Our unit was currently over in St. Helena, Livingston and East Feliciana parishes,” Spurlock said. “We were assisting with road clearing debris, with a point of distribution, with commodities throughout those communities.”

Spurlock said they’re ready to be stationed in Calcasieu Parish as long as they’re needed.

“The Louisiana Guard will be here until all the parish needs are met. Whether that be from the search and rescue standpoint or power outages or if anything like that happens,” Spurlock said.

Mancuso said he wants to thank everyone for making their job easier today by staying off the roads so their primary focus could remain on Nicholas.

