Vinton man accused of stealing cell phone, money at gunpoint

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Vinton police officials say an arrest has been made after an alleged armed robbery in the 1000 block of Stevenson Street on Sunday.

A cell phone and a cellular phone were stolen at gunpoint, according to information from Vinton Police Chief Scott Spell.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Stevenson Street, where they found the victim’s property, a stolen firearm and narcotics, according to Spell.

Trevin Alex Chevalier, 26, of Vinton, was arrested for armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, possession of stolen firearms, possession of CDS I, and drug paraphernalia. Chevalier was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $124,500.

Det. Garrett Trahan is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.