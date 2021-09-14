50/50 Thursdays
Vinton man accused of stealing cell phone, money at gunpoint

Trevin Alex Chevalier, 26, of Vinton, was arrested for armed robbery with a firearm, along with other charges, following an alleged armed robbery in the 10000 block of Stevenson Street on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2021.(Vinton Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Vinton police officials say an arrest has been made after an alleged armed robbery in the 1000 block of Stevenson Street on Sunday.

A cell phone and a cellular phone were stolen at gunpoint, according to information from Vinton Police Chief Scott Spell.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Stevenson Street, where they found the victim’s property, a stolen firearm and narcotics, according to Spell.

Trevin Alex Chevalier, 26, of Vinton, was arrested for armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, possession of stolen firearms, possession of CDS I, and drug paraphernalia. Chevalier was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $124,500.

Det. Garrett Trahan is the lead investigator.

