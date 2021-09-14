TRACKING NICHOLAS: Flooding rains for parts of SW Louisiana today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nicholas has made landfall as a category 1 hurricane near Sargent, TX which is located in eastern Matagorda County with winds of 75 mph. Impacts to Southwest Louisiana have begun with periods of heavy rain moving into Southwest Louisiana that could lead to some street flooding through the day.

Tropical Storm Nicholas (KPLC)

One thing of note is that the latest forecast calls for a bit more of a southerly track near I-10 with the center of Nicholas moving over the Beaumont area by this evening and a weaker tropical depression nearly directly over the Lake Charles area by Wednesday morning. This will increase our wind threat just a bit, with some gusts over 40 to 50 mph at times by this afternoon and evening.

Tropical Storm Nicholas (KPLC)

Radar shows a lot of rain offshore that will work north as Nicholas moves closer to the Houston and Beaumont areas today. We will be closer to heavier rain bands being on the stormier side of system, so expect periods of heavy rain will increase in coverage and intensity through late tonight. These bands will dump locally heavy rain and could result in flooding.

What to Know (KPLC)

The good news is that Nicholas is now over land so it won’t be getting any stronger, but the problem arises with flooding as the storm is expected to slow to a crawl by tonight and tomorrow, potentially stalling over Southwest Louisiana through Wednesday. This could lead to additional flash flood concerns through the day tomorrow as well. The Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Wednesday evening.

Rainfall Forecast (KPLC)

Where the heaviest rain bands set up will obviously be where the greatest concern for flooding will exist and that is a challenge to forecast and is nearly impossible to predict until they occur, so it’s best to stay prepared for the potential for flooding since our area will be on the wetter side of the storm through its duration. Overall, a widespread 5 to 10 inches of rain are expected through Wednesday. Localized amounts could be double that, so it’s important to stay informed and vigilant through mid-week until Nicholas departs the area.

Nicholas impacts to SW Louisiana (KPLC)

Flooding Threats (KPLC)

In addition to the heavy rain, a risk of spin-up tornadoes will be possible in any rain bands that move through. Some surge along the Cameron coast will occur today during times of high tide, with the forecast calling for 1 to 3 feet of surge east of Rutherford Beach and up to 2 to 4 feet of surge west of Rutherford Beach along Cameron Parish.

Storm Surge Forecast (KPLC)

This is still a developing situation, so make sure to continue to follow KPLC for the latest weather developments.

