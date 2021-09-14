50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 13, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 13, 2021.

Keith Joseph Tran, 42, Eunice: Possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice.

Amandues Waltemond Alex, 35, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

John Bradley Holsinger, 54, Alexandria: Disturbing the peace; trespassing.

Jerri Lynn Thornley, 63, Sulphur: Contractor fraud under $25,000.

Naomi Jarquetta Wilson, 34, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Javonte Jason LeJeune, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; escape.

Bedrah Kathleen Leon, 30, Lafayette: Contempt of court.

David Martin Manuel Sr., 66, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000; burglary.

Jose Luis Valentin-Torres, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Joshua Alexander Walker, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; child endangerment; stalking.

Michael Lee Duplechian II, 27, Carencro: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of synthetic marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Jason Wade Scarborough, 47, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; contempt of court (2 charges).

Kelly James Sonnier, 44, Kinder: Violations of protective orders.

Mieka Leah Rogalski, 23, Lake Charles: Parole detainer; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Tranese Nicole Jones, 36, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Tropical Storm Nicholas
TRACKING NICHOLAS: Flooding rains for parts of SW Louisiana today
Port of Lake Charles, Entergy Louisiana, and Crowley looking to reduce emissions in the area.
El puerto de Lake Charles, Entergy Louisiana y Crowley buscan reducir las emisiones en el área
Port of Lake Charles, Entergy Louisiana, and Crowley looking to reduce emissions in the area.
Port of Lake Charles, Entergy Louisiana, and Crowley looking to reduce emissions in the area
Port of Lake Charles, Entergy Louisiana, and Crowley looking to reduce emissions in the area.
Port of Lake Charles, Entergy Louisiana, and Crowley looking to reduce emissions in the area