SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 13, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 13, 2021.

Keith Joseph Tran, 42, Eunice: Possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice.

Amandues Waltemond Alex, 35, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

John Bradley Holsinger, 54, Alexandria: Disturbing the peace; trespassing.

Jerri Lynn Thornley, 63, Sulphur: Contractor fraud under $25,000.

Naomi Jarquetta Wilson, 34, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Javonte Jason LeJeune, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; escape.

Bedrah Kathleen Leon, 30, Lafayette: Contempt of court.

David Martin Manuel Sr., 66, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000; burglary.

Jose Luis Valentin-Torres, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Joshua Alexander Walker, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; child endangerment; stalking.

Michael Lee Duplechian II, 27, Carencro: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of synthetic marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Jason Wade Scarborough, 47, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; contempt of court (2 charges).

Kelly James Sonnier, 44, Kinder: Violations of protective orders.

Mieka Leah Rogalski, 23, Lake Charles: Parole detainer; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Tranese Nicole Jones, 36, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

