State offices close in 38 parishes Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne has announced the closure of state offices in 38 parishes for Wednesday, September 15, due to severe weather and recovery efforts associated with Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Those parishes are as follows:

Acadia

Allen

Ascension

Assumption

Avoyelles

Beauregard

Calcasieu

Cameron

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana,

Evangeline

Iberia

Iberville

Jeff Davis

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

Rapides

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Landry

St. Martin

St. Mary

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Vermilion

Vernon

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

