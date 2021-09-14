State offices close in 38 parishes Wednesday
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne has announced the closure of state offices in 38 parishes for Wednesday, September 15, due to severe weather and recovery efforts associated with Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Nicholas.
Those parishes are as follows:
- Acadia
- Allen
- Ascension
- Assumption
- Avoyelles
- Beauregard
- Calcasieu
- Cameron
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana,
- Evangeline
- Iberia
- Iberville
- Jeff Davis
- Jefferson
- Lafayette
- Lafourche
- Livingston
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- Pointe Coupee
- Rapides
- St. Bernard
- St. Charles
- St. Helena
- St. James
- St. John the Baptist
- St. Landry
- St. Martin
- St. Mary
- St. Tammany
- Tangipahoa
- Terrebonne
- Vermilion
- Vernon
- Washington
- West Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana
