50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

State offices close in 38 parishes Wednesday

(KSLA)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne has announced the closure of state offices in 38 parishes for Wednesday, September 15, due to severe weather and recovery efforts associated with Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Those parishes are as follows:

  • Acadia
  • Allen
  • Ascension
  • Assumption
  • Avoyelles
  • Beauregard
  • Calcasieu
  • Cameron
  • East Baton Rouge
  • East Feliciana,
  • Evangeline
  • Iberia
  • Iberville
  • Jeff Davis
  • Jefferson
  • Lafayette
  • Lafourche
  • Livingston
  • Orleans
  • Plaquemines
  • Pointe Coupee
  • Rapides
  • St. Bernard
  • St. Charles
  • St. Helena
  • St. James
  • St. John the Baptist
  • St. Landry
  • St. Martin
  • St. Mary
  • St. Tammany
  • Tangipahoa
  • Terrebonne
  • Vermilion
  • Vernon
  • Washington
  • West Baton Rouge
  • West Feliciana

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to weaken as it slowly moves to the northeast
TRACKING NICHOLAS: Flooding rains for parts of SW Louisiana today

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida...
Gov. Edwards holds news conference on potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas
COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 14, 2021 - 121 new deaths across the state, 10 in Region 5
Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to weaken as it slowly moves to the northeast
TRACKING NICHOLAS: Flooding rains for parts of SW Louisiana today
Entergy Louisiana said Tuesday (Sept. 14) it has restored power to 90 percent of customers...
Entergy: 90% of La. customers have power post-Ida; 87,000 are still without