Residents weary of repeated flooding in their neighborhoods

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -People are preparing for the possibility of flooding.

But some, on streets that have repeatedly flooded, find there’s just not a whole lot that can be done.

Two of the hard-hit streets in the may flood were Powell lane and pleasant drive off McNeese street in Lake Charles.

Residents in those areas struggle to protect their property and fear it won’t do much good anyway.

In the May 17th flood, J.D. Parden found himself having to rescue his four children from their house on Powell Lane. He transported them two at a time to higher ground.

“Before I knew it, it was too high to take any vehicle out. My kids were in the house and a swimming pool floated up to the door and I started taking the kids out of the house, down the road to Hebert’s Meat Market.”

He’s moving a few things to higher ground, but not taking any chances with his family.

“I don’t want to relive that again so we’re packing up what we can and get out of here,” said Parden.

Many homes on Pleasant Drive off McNeese street have flooded multiple times. Mickey Conner wants to keep his home, though he says the neighborhood will never be the same.

“On this lovely, beautiful street we have 14 homes either torn down or still being worked on with nobody living in them, or houses for sale. And some of those houses are being sold as is,” he said.

Conner dreads any possibility of flooding.

“Believe it or not I put my sheetrock in Friday. So right now, I’m panicking to see what’s going to happen again,” said Conner.

Conner has done what he can to keep his belongings high and dry while he stays with a friend.

Conner says he had 45 inches of water in his house after the historic rain May 17th and that it’s flooded six times.

He’s hoping to get a grant to elevate his house.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.