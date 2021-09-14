Lake Charles residents prepare for Hurricane Nicholas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is watching and waiting as Hurricane Nicholas continues to churn towards the Texas coast.

The historic May flood brought high water to places that had not flooded before, and Nicholas brings the threat of more floods. This has many people taking steps to not let history repeat itself.

The back-breaking work of gathering sandbags is what many hope will save their Southwest Louisiana homes from yet another natural disaster.

“I’m just out here taking extra precautions,” said Lake Charles resident Maquita Gallien. “The last big flood, the water got really close to my house.”

Gallien is one of many who gathered sandbags at the Ward 3 Old Barn in Lake Charles. It was just the beginning of a day she dedicated to disaster planning.

“We’re going to the grocery store, getting waters and all those types of things, in case we’re stuck in the house for a little while, so we’re just trying to prepare and keep the kids busy as well,” Gallien said.

Gallien, like many other residents, isn’t taking any chances.

“I hope it’s not as bad as we think it is,” Gallien said.

Lake Charles resident Stephen Wells also had past disasters on his mind as he tried to get ready for whatever Nicholas brings.

“I used to live at the high-rise downtown Lake Charles, and it got smashed, and they’ve been working on it for over a year, and they still won’t let us back in, so I don’t know,” Wells said.

Another resident, Courtland Carter, dug into help his neighbors. He gathered supplies they couldn’t get on their own.

“It’s just strenuous, carrying the sandbags, the stress of having to get sandbags, and just the stress of trying to protect your home on a natural disaster level,” Carter said.

It wasn’t just about sandbags for Carter.

“We got batteries, generators, lights, just the whole nine yards of dealing with Laura and Delta,” Carter said.

For a list of sandbag locations, click here.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.