Iowa at Sulphur named week three’s TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed back to Sulphur for the first time since 2018 for the Tors’ matchup against Iowa.

It’s the third meeting between the schools since 2015 with Sulphur claiming both wins. The schools played during the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Tors taking each game by 10 points.

Iowa comes into the matchup with a 2-0 record for the first time since the 2017 season. The Yellow Jackets pulled past Kinder in the second half, downing the other Jackets 41-18. Ronald Young led Iowa in yards with 129 of the Jackets’ 246 rushing yards.

The Tors meanwhile are coming off a forfeit vs. Notre Dame. Sulphur was in COVID protocol, but the Tors will be cleared to go Friday night. In Sulphur’s only game this season, the Tors held off a late Pineville rally to win, 21-13. Offensive athlete Tag Stelly scored a pair of touchdowns and totaled 151 yards in the Tors’ win.

Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com, and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.