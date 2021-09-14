COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 14, 2021 - 121 new deaths across the state, 10 in Region 5

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, there are 121 new COVID-19 deaths being reported in the state, and Region 5 is seeing 10 new COVID-19 deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to decrease across the state and in Region 5, according to the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 89% of COVID-19 cases from August 26 to September 1 and 84% of COVID-19 deaths from August 26 to September 1.

The LDH updated vaccination data September 13.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,200 new cases.

· 121 new deaths.

· 1,612 patients hospitalized (19 fewer than previous update).

· 88% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 196 new cases.

· 10 new deaths (2 new deaths in Vernon, which is in Region 6).

· 118 patients hospitalized (1 fewer than previous update).

· 32 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 149 new cases.

· 7 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 29 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 1 new death.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 58 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 1 active cases among inmates.

· 33 active cases among staff members.

