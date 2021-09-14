50/50 Thursdays
Concerns of another flood at KD’s Diner after historic May flood

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The historic May floodwaters left patrons trapped at KD’s diner, and now, many are growing concerned about the possibility of another flooding event this year.

In May, customer were sloshing around KD’s Diner in over a foot of water. The area of the restaurant, near the Prien Lake Mall, is at risk for flooding when heavy rain fall occurs.

“We always have issues in this corner, so yeah, I’m concerned,” owner Missy Pittman said. “I guess we’ll see when it’s all said and done and I walk back in here and see if I’m sloshing through water or not.”

Pittman said there is no point for her to sit and worry, as they will deal with whatever comes their way. Though, hoping for the best outcome, she fears the area may get hit with yet another disaster.

“We’ll be closed tomorrow, so there won’t be people stuck here - which is what happened last time. They couldn’t leave,” Pittman said.

The restaurant has been closed on Tuesdays due to staffing shortages. Although no one will be in the building this time, another flood is less than ideal.

“We’re so exhausted. Everybody is so mentally exhausted from last year,” Pittman said. “We don’t need it, you know, it’s just too stressful.”

Pittman also mention the possibility of putting out sandbags after they close Monday night, but said they won’t stand a chance if what happened in May reoccurs.

