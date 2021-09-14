Cameron residents prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in Cameron Parish are preparing for heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicholas. Some people were out on the beach enjoying the calm before the storm, while some wanted a front row seat to the rain coming their way.

As Nicholas makes it’s way toward Rutherford Beach, a low tide created an eerie scene that exposed parts of the beach that are rarely visible. Visitors were able to walk out to the rocks used to protect the area from hurricanes and tropical storms.

Kayli McClary and her family were enjoying a beach trip that was cut short by the rain quickly rolling into the area.

“It started raining on us, so we had to pack up, and Victor here threw a fit. He was so mad, he was crying.” McClary said.

She brought her baby Victor to Rutherford for his very first beach trip that lasted less than an hour.

“He’s never been to the beach, so we decided, let’s take a quick trip to the beach, but then the rain came, storm rolled in, so we had to pack up and go,” McClary said.

While she and her family headed back home, Jon Raines parked his car right on the beach to watch the storm roll in.

“I came down to the beach to watch the storm roll in. I’m a storm spotter, a weather watcher, so I enjoy this kind of thing,” Raines said.

He said he wasn’t concerned about the storm and said he thinks it will move further to the west, hopefully leaving Southwest Louisiana without too much damage.

“I don’t think we have much to worry about with this one,” Raines said.

Cameron Sheriff Ron Johnson is more on the cautious side of the situation, and reminds residents that it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

“Have a plan in place and be prepared early,” Johnson said. “We don’t want to wait till the last minute before we move all of our stuff and get ready, get prepared, and buy the things we need to buy: the water, the packaged foods, the clothes.”

Johnson said he wants people to be prepared in case the storm does increase in strength or severity.

“The key to that is: get out before it floods,” Johnson said.

Johnson also says one of the best evacuation plans you can have is one in multiple phases, depending on your situation. He says taking the extra precautions ahead of time and being prepared for the next phase of your plan in advance can make evacuations easier and smoother.

Sheriff Johnson says to get out of the storm in advance if you feel it necessary to prevent yourself or your vehicle from getting stuck in the floods.

