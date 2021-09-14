Calcasieu Police Jury holds briefing for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As residents of Calcasieu Parish prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas, so are city and parish officials.

For storm-battered Southwest Louisiana, the thought of another storm is unbearable. While city officials are ushering locals to be diligent, they are also assuring that they are as prepared as humanly possible.

“We are hoping these precautions we are taking are not necessary, but we don’t know what Tropical Storm Nicholas will bring,” said Calcasieu Parish Police Jury member, Brian Abshire. “We just ask everyone to stay diligent and do everything they can to stay safe.”

Locals across the parish spent their day shoveling sand bags, hoping they don’t flood again.

“If you recall what happened in May with the floods then, that was rain in that order,” said the director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Dick Gremillion. “It’s not something to be taken lightly. It’s not just a rain storm. It’s more than that.

Gremillion encourages locals to stay home and to avoid roadways for their safety.

“Every time we have a flood, we have numerous people who think they can drive through flood water, and they get out and danger themselves for one thing, and then they ruin their car, also,” Gremillion said.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the Louisiana National Guard has arrived and is ready to assist law enforcement.

“We have all of our high-water vehicles ready. We’ve got staging areas to bring people should they need to be picked up and brought out of harms way,” Mancuso said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.