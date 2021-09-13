TRACKING NICHOLAS: Flooding rains possible for parts of SW Louisiana on Tuesday

Tracking Nicholas (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As Nicholas continues to gain strength before making its first landfall this evening near Matagorda Bay in south Texas, impacts will already be felt locally with periods of heavy rain through the day, although brief, that could lead to some street flooding. The downpours we see today won’t likely cause us too many issue but as they increase on Tuesday, the threat of flooding will also increase as Nicholas moves up the Texas Coast.

Tracking Nicholas (KPLC)

Radar shows some scattered showers offshore that will work their way through the area today, but the concern isn’t for those to cause any issues with flooding today. As Nicholas moves closer to the Houston area on Tuesday, we’ll be closer to heavier rain bands being on the stormier side of system, so expect periods of heavy rain will increase in coverage and intensity through late tonight and Tuesday morning. These bands will dump locally heavy rain and could result in flooding tomorrow.

Tracking Nicholas (KPLC)

The only real good news for our area is that forecast models have sped up the forward speed of Nicholas, putting the greatest impacts to our area on Tuesday with the heavier rain threat moving out Wednesday and Thursday. The latest track buts the center closer to the Houston area by midday Tuesday and a weaker depression over north-central Louisiana by Wednesday afternoon.

Projected rainfall from Nicholas (KPLC)

Where the heaviest rain bands set up will obviously be where the greatest concern for flooding will exist and that is a challenge to forecast and is nearly impossible to predict until they occur, so it’s best to stay prepared for the potential for flooding since our area will be on the wetter side of the storm through it’s duration. Overall a widespread 4 to 8 inches of rain are expected through mid-week, with the bulk of that falling through Tuesday. Localized amounts could be double that, so it’s important to stay informed and vigilant through mid-week until Nicholas departs the area.

Impacts to SW Louisiana (KPLC)

In addition to the heavy rain, a small risk of spin-up tornadoes will be possible in any rain bands that move through. Some minor coastal flooding will also be an issue for coastal Cameron Parish, but no significant storm surge is expected, especially with the track of Nicholas now largely remaining onshore as it moves up the Texas coast through Tuesday. Power outages aren’t expected with winds expected between 15 and 35 mph on Tuesday.

Preparing for Nicholas (KPLC)

With the departure of Nicholas now expected on Wednesday, conditions should begin to improve greatly with less rain by mid-week and less impacts expected with wind and flooding. This is still a developing situation, so make sure to continue to follow KPLC for the latest weather developments.

