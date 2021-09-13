Schools, other closures in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The following schools and other locations will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 14 due to the threat of flash flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas:

SCHOOLS

All Allen Parish School Board schools. (This will be a virtual day of instruction.)

Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School.

All Calcasieu Parish School Board schools.

Diocese of Lake Charles schools. (Our Lady Immaculate in Jennings monitoring weather and will inform families of potential closure for Tuesday.)

All Lake Charles Charter Schools.

OTHER

The FEMA Resource Center at the Civic Center is closing with plans to reopen on Thursday.

