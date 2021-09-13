Advertisement

Schools, other closures in SWLA

(WJRT)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The following schools and other locations will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 14 due to the threat of flash flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas:

SCHOOLS

  • All Allen Parish School Board schools. (This will be a virtual day of instruction.)
  • Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School.
  • All Calcasieu Parish School Board schools.
  • Diocese of Lake Charles schools. (Our Lady Immaculate in Jennings monitoring weather and will inform families of potential closure for Tuesday.)
  • All Lake Charles Charter Schools.

OTHER

  • The FEMA Resource Center at the Civic Center is closing with plans to reopen on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

TRACKING NICHOLAS: Flooding rains possible for parts of SW Louisiana on Tuesday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Ben Terry
The only real good news for our area is that forecast models have sped up the forward speed of Nicholas, putting the greatest impacts to our area on Tuesday with the heavier rain threat moving out Wednesday and Thursday. The latest track buts the center closer to the Houston area by midday Tuesday and a weaker depression over north-central Louisiana by Wednesday afternoon.

Crime

Man accused of murder in Oakdale bar shooting

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Andrea Robinson and Patrick Deaville
A second-degree murder charge has been added to a list of accusations for a suspect arrested in an Oakdale bar shooting

State

Loranger man arrested, accused of threatening power line worker with gun in Tangipahoa Parish

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ken Daley
Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested Kendrick James, 35, on Sunday (Sept. 12), accusing the Loranger man of threatening a utility worker with a gun.

News

Sulphur man killed in vehicle-pedestrian accident in Texas

Updated: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT
|
By Amanda Johnson
A Sulphur man was found deceased after being struck by a vehicle Saturday in Orange, Texas, according to the City of Orange Police Department.

Latest News

News

Sandbag locations in SWLA

Updated: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
Sand and bags are available for residents ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which could bring significant flooding to the area.

Crime

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 11, 2021

Updated: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 11, 2021.

State

Tenants served with an eviction notice days after Ida; with nowhere else to go

Updated: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
By Amanda Roberts
Some renters at the Saulet Apartments in New Orleans say property managers are trying to evict them in a matter of days following Hurricane Ida with no other options and nowhere else to go.

State

New Orleans apartment evictions

Updated: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT

Crime

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2021

Updated: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2021.

Football

TDL Week 2: Iowa 41 Kinder 18

Updated: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT