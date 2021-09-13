Schools, other closures in SWLA
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The following schools and other locations will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 14 due to the threat of flash flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas:
SCHOOLS
- All Allen Parish School Board schools. (This will be a virtual day of instruction.)
- Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School.
- All Calcasieu Parish School Board schools.
- Diocese of Lake Charles schools. (Our Lady Immaculate in Jennings monitoring weather and will inform families of potential closure for Tuesday.)
- All Lake Charles Charter Schools.
OTHER
- The FEMA Resource Center at the Civic Center is closing with plans to reopen on Thursday.
