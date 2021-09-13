Man accused of murder in Oakdale bar shooting

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A second-degree murder charge has been added to a list of accusations for the suspect authorities believe is responsible for a shooting death at an Oakdale bar earlier this month, according to Oakdale Police.

Officers arrested Joey Holmes of Oakdale earlier this month following a shooting at an Oakdale sports bar on Sept. 4, 2021. He was originally booked into the Allen Parish Jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.

The victim, Lonnie Davis, 60, of Oakdale, was found with multiple gunshot wounds after the incident and later died as a result of his wounds.

After further investigation, authorities are now also accusing Holmes of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm inside an alcoholic beverage outlet, the illegal carrying or discharge of a weapon, and second-degree murder.

Oakdale Police say their investigation into the shooting is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Authorities ask if anyone has any information relating to the shooting to please contact Sgt. Tara Bass at the Oakdale Police Department at 318-335-0290.

