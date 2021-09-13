50/50 Thursdays
Lunch with Coach O: Central Michigan at LSU Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly meeting via Zoom on Monday, Sept. 13, to discuss the upcoming matchup against Central Michigan and recap the Tigers’ victory against McNeese State.

The Tigers (1-1) are coming off their first victory of the season that saw the LSU defense produce eight sacks, 16 tackles-for-loss against the Cowboys, and hold them to 142 yards of total offense.

LSU struggled offensively with only 306 yards of total offense, 180 which came through the air. Quarterback Max Johnson was 18-for-27 with 161 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Orgeron said running back John Emery, who missed the first two games, is out for the season and is unavailable. Emery’s playing status is reportedly due to academics.

The Tigers are facing a Central Michigan (1-1) that is coming off a 45-0 win over Robert Morris. The Chippewas have already faced one SEC team in the season opener against Missouri in which the Tigers defeated Central Michigan 34-24.

Central Michigan was able to put up 475 yards of total offense against Missouri 301 coming through the air.

Kickoff against the Chippewas is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

