Lattimore agrees to contract extension; injures thumb against Packers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints cornerback agreed to a new blockbuster contract after his squad disposed of the Packers in Jacksonville.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lattimore agreed to a 5-year contract, worth up to $97.6 million.

Lattimore is in the final year of his rookie deal. The Saints drafted the Ohio State product in 2017.

Unfortunately during that contest against Green Bay, Lattimore injured his thumb. According to multiple reports, the cornerback will need surgery to repair the injury.

Lattimore is currently week-to-week with the injury.

