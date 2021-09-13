50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference as state prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Statewide address scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. on Louisiana’s preparations for Tropical Storm Nicholas as much of the southeastern part of the state is still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) predict heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicholas and its remnants will impact portions of Texas and Louisiana through the middle of the week.

RELATED: Nicholas stronger, could deliver flooding rains to Texas & Louisiana

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch on Monday afternoon for most of south Louisiana until 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

“Significant rainfall amounts are possible, potentially resulting in areas of life-threatening flash and urban flooding, especially in highly urbanized metropolitan areas,” NHC forecasters say.

RELATED: Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured

As of Monday afternoon, there were still more than 118,000 power outages statewide. Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
TRACKING NICHOLAS: Flooding rains possible for parts of SW Louisiana on Tuesday
Forecast track of Nicholas
Calcasieu officials to hold briefing on Nicholas at 5 p.m.
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking Nicholas, Noon Monday update
National Hurricane Center releases its 10 a.m., Sept. 13, 2021, update on Nicholas.
NICHOLAS: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 10 a.m.
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 7:30 AM Update on Tropical Storm Nicholas