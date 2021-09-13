COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 13, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations and Region 5 COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 89% of COVID-19 cases from August 26 to September 1 and 84% of COVID-19 deaths from August 26 to September 1.

The LDH updated vaccination data September 13.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 4,650 new cases.

· 64 new deaths.

· 1,631 patients hospitalized (124 fewer than previous update).

· 88% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 360 new cases.

· 1 new death (1 new death in Vernon, which is in Region 6).

· 119 patients hospitalized (8 fewer than previous update).

· 32 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 204 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 23 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 77 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 53 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 89 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 33 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.