Calcasieu officials to hold briefing on Nicholas at 5 p.m.

Forecast track of Nicholas
Forecast track of Nicholas(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish leaders will hold a briefing on Tropical Storm Nicholas at 5 p.m. today.

Flash flooding is possible in Southwest Louisiana Tuesday at Nicholas makes its way up the Texas coast.

KPLC will livestream the briefing.

The briefing is being held by the Calcasieu Parish Executive Policy Group, which includes Police Jury President Bryan Beam, Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso, and the mayors of the six Calcasieu municipalities.

