Authorities: Fight at football game led to shooting between ‘so-called gangs’

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - An investigation into a shooting Saturday has led to the arrests of nine people, including six juveniles and two teens, according to the DeRidder Police Department.

Police received a report of shots fired in the 500 block of West 8th Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, according to a news release from the DeRidder Police Department.

On arrival, officers learned a vehicle approached a residence and there was an exchange of gunfire between those at the residence and the vehicle, according to police.

Officers learned at least one residence and one vehicle across the street were struck by stray bullets, according to police. There were no injuries.

Police said the investigation revealed that a group of juveniles from Leesville had fought a group of juveniles from DeRidder the night before at the football game in DeRidder. The juveniles from DeRidder left the ball game and went to the residence on West 8th Street, according to police. The juveniles from Leesville met up at a fast-food restaurant in DeRidder and decided to drive by the residence at West 8th Street, resulting in the gunfire exchange, according to police.

DeRidder Police said they, along with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department, have been investigating several shootings and other criminal gang activity in the past several months. Police said these incidents are a result of self-proclaimed gangs from DeRidder, Leesville and Alexandria committing acts against each other as well as innocent citizens. Authorities said criminal gang activity will not be tolerated in the city and parish.

Police said this weekend’s investigation resulted in multiple search warrants on residences with the seizure of eight firearms and the arrest of six juveniles and three adults. More arrests are expected, according to police.

· Quantavious D. Williams, 19, of Leesville, was arrested in Vernon Parish for criminal conspiracy to commit illegal use of weapon or dangerous instrumentalities; and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a firearm. Police said no bond has been set at this time.

· Thea Hall, 39, of DeRidder, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of minors; and letting a disorderly place. Police said no bond has been set at this time.

· Ashunti Baggett, 19, of DeRidder, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of minors; criminal conspiracy to commit illegal use of weapon or dangerous instrumentalities; criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a firearm. Police said no bond has been set at this time.

· The six juveniles have been arrested for crimes of illegal use of weapon or dangerous instrumentalities; aggravated criminal damage to property; aggravated assault with a firearm; criminal conspiracy to commit illegal use of a weapon; and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with firearm.

Chief Craig Richard and Sheriff Mark Herford have dedicated a task force to investigate this criminal gang activity, according to authorities.

Protecting the citizens of DeRidder and Beauregard Parish against these so-called gangs will remain a top priority for our Departments. This task force has every resource available to investigate and arrest those involved to eliminate this criminal activity. There will be a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to protecting our communities.

