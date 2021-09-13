Attorneys for hospice patient hold news conference on lawsuit against nursing home owner

50/50 Thursdays
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are investigating the deaths of four nursing home residents who were evacuated to at a facility due to Hurricane Ida.(WVUE FOX8)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys representing a hospice patient who was among more than 850 nursing homes patients evacuated to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish before Hurricane Ida will be holding a news conference in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13.

Seven patients died after being evacuated to the warehouse, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Attorneys with Haley & Associates, the Unglesby Law Firm, and Dedrick A. Moore say they intend to file a lawsuit against, Bob Dean, the owner of the nursing home facilities.

The news conference will be streaming live inside this story.

