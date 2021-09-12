SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 11, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 11, 2021.
John Patrick Fontenot, 41, Westlake: Direct contempt of court (3 charges).
Erlse Noe Lazo, 39, Houston, TX: Sexual battery.
Bo Brian Holder, 32, Orange, TX: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Rowdy Country Beau Runte, 30, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.
Morgan Leigh Richard, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; direct contempt of court.
Jaron Paul Cole, 30, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court (4 charges).
Christopher John Alan Miche, 57, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
David Noel Richmond, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.
