SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 11, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 11, 2021.

John Patrick Fontenot, 41, Westlake: Direct contempt of court (3 charges).

Erlse Noe Lazo, 39, Houston, TX: Sexual battery.

Bo Brian Holder, 32, Orange, TX: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Rowdy Country Beau Runte, 30, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Morgan Leigh Richard, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; direct contempt of court.

Jaron Paul Cole, 30, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court (4 charges).

Christopher John Alan Miche, 57, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

David Noel Richmond, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

