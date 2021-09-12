Sulphur man killed in vehicle-pedestrian accident in Texas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man was found deceased after being struck by a vehicle Saturday in Orange, Texas, according to the City of Orange Police Department.

Officers with the Orange Police Department were dispatched to the 5000 block of Highway 62 in reference to a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday night. Officers found the pedestrian, a 46-year-old white man from Sulphur, deceased in the roadway, according to the Orange Police Department. Judge Stagner ordered an autopsy.

Officers located the vehicle involved, a 1999 Acura, at the scene, according to the Orange Police Department.

The incident is under investigation by the Detective Division of the Orange Police Department.

