50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sulphur man killed in vehicle-pedestrian accident in Texas

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man was found deceased after being struck by a vehicle Saturday in Orange, Texas, according to the City of Orange Police Department.

Officers with the Orange Police Department were dispatched to the 5000 block of Highway 62 in reference to a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday night. Officers found the pedestrian, a 46-year-old white man from Sulphur, deceased in the roadway, according to the Orange Police Department. Judge Stagner ordered an autopsy.

Officers located the vehicle involved, a 1999 Acura, at the scene, according to the Orange Police Department.

The incident is under investigation by the Detective Division of the Orange Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Sandbags available for Calcasieu Parish residents
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 11, 2021
Weather will be perfect for grilling and watching football
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine to start the weekend, keeping an eye on the tropics
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2021