Sandbags available for Calcasieu Parish residents

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced sandbag locations for residents ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which could bring significant flooding to the area.

Sand and bags are available to residents free of charge at the following locations:

· Ward 1 Barn - 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff

· Ward 2 Barn – 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes

· Ward 3 Old Barn - 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles

· Ward 3 Barn- Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles

· Old Kroger building - Intersection of Beglis Parkway and Napoleon Street, Sulphur

· Ward 5 Barn – 129 Third St., Starks

· Ward 6 Barn – 1275 Plum St., DeQuincy

· Ward 8 Barn – 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa.

While the sand and bags are provided, residents must bring their own shovels and fill their own bags. Sites will be restocked mornings and evenings, according to the police jury.

