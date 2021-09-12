FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed, heavy rain possible to start next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Heavy downpours and a few storms have made their way through Southwest Louisiana this afternoon, but thankfully they have been short lived and not causing too many issues around the area. As we progress through the overnight we can expect rounds of showers and storms to develop and move through the area and that will be a common theme and issue heading throughout much of the week.

Widespread rain continues into Monday (KPLC)

Earlier this morning the National Hurricane Center named Tropical Storm Nicholas as it continues to develop in the Southern Gulf and lift to the north over the next few days. The storm itself hasn’t strengthened a whole lot as winds are still 40 mph with gust to 50 mph as of the 4:00 p.m. advisory with a slight shift westward in the track. Focusing on tonight first we can expect temperatures to hold fairly steady in the middle to upper 70′s through the evening as clouds and intermittent showers and storms move through the area with the primary concern being heavy downpours with any of the rain. As you head out the door to work and school on Monday morning expect there to be scattered to widespread showers and that looks to persist through much of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be held in check as highs reach the lower 80′s for most locations. The showers and storms are in part to deep tropical moisture making its way to the north as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the area. Make sure to keep the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy for any watches or warnings that should be issued over the course of the next few days.

Flash Flood Watches remain in effect for Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis (KPLC)

Now the real heavy rain threat looks to be likely as we move into Tuesday night and Wednesday according to the latest model guidance as Nicholas moves across the Texas coastline and lifts to the north and east. The question remains does the storm remain over the open waters or does it move over land and once a close circulation forms a much better idea will be had of the path. A storm over land remains weaker which is good news, but with that being said east of the center will stand the best chance at seeing flooding rains. It’s something we will have to keep a close eye on as areas in Southwest Louisiana especially I-10 points south could see 8-10 inches with localized higher amounts. Areas farther north of I-10 are looking at 5-7 inches with some higher amounts possible, so we will have to keep a close eye on the forecast through Wednesday.

Nicholas continues to stay steady in strength (KPLC)

The storm really begins to slow down as we head into the middle to ending part of next week and that is why rain chances will continue to remain high right on through Friday with temperatures steady in the lower to middle 80′s. As for the rest of the tropics there are several areas watch one being near the Bahamas and lifting to the north with a 50% chance of developing over the next 5 days and will be no threat to Southwest Louisiana. Another area coming off the coast of Africa has a 60% chance but that too poses no threat to the Gulf at this time. We’ll need to keep a close eye on the forecast through tonight and tomorrow as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves to the north and impacts portions of Texas and Louisiana.

Nicholas stays just west as of now (KPLC)

Heavy rain could lead to some flooding (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

