50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2021.

Clinton James Bertrand, 38, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court (3 charges); proper equipment required on vehicles; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Stephanie Nicole Dean, 34, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Brianna Nicole Oliver, 27, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, third offense; careless operation; operating vehicle while license is suspended; no seat belt.

Nancy Gilbert Cornwell, 65, Lake Charles: Simple battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Justin Earl Greene, 32, Vidor, TX: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Andrew Simmons, 40, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic (8 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic (2 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV Narcotic; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer; stop signs and yield signs, penalties for violations; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Terica Ann Raffield, 57, Hackberry: Direct contempt of court; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic.

Bryan Emmanuel Henry, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; aggravated battery; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Corey Brian Cormier, 30, Crowley: Violations of protective orders.

Ashleigh Renee Bellard, 39, Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Detdrick Demarr Pettieway, 43, Westlake: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.

Larry Ray Lara, 59, Starks: Domestic abuse battery; contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

TDL Week 2: Iowa 41 Kinder 18
TDL Week 2: Iowa 41 Kinder 18
TDL Week 2: Benton 49 Barbe 40
TDL Week 2: Benton 49 Barbe 40
TDL Week 2: Hamilton Christian 45 Highland Baptist 21
TDL Week 2: Hamilton Christian 45 Highland Baptist 21
TDL Week 2: LCCP 56 Franklin Parish 6
TDL Week 2: LCCP 56 Franklin Parish 6