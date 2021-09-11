SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2021.

Clinton James Bertrand, 38, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court (3 charges); proper equipment required on vehicles; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Stephanie Nicole Dean, 34, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Brianna Nicole Oliver, 27, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, third offense; careless operation; operating vehicle while license is suspended; no seat belt.

Nancy Gilbert Cornwell, 65, Lake Charles: Simple battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Justin Earl Greene, 32, Vidor, TX: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Andrew Simmons, 40, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic (8 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic (2 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV Narcotic; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer; stop signs and yield signs, penalties for violations; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Terica Ann Raffield, 57, Hackberry: Direct contempt of court; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic.

Bryan Emmanuel Henry, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; aggravated battery; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Corey Brian Cormier, 30, Crowley: Violations of protective orders.

Ashleigh Renee Bellard, 39, Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Detdrick Demarr Pettieway, 43, Westlake: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.

Larry Ray Lara, 59, Starks: Domestic abuse battery; contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

