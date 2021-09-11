FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine to start the weekend, keeping an eye on the tropics

Weather will be perfect for grilling and watching football (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the weekend as we saw cool temperatures this morning and plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Changes are on the way moving into Sunday and especially the start of next week as showers and storms will increase in coverage as we watch a system that is moving to the north over the next few days.

Showers and storms continue to move in Sunday afternoon (KPLC)

Any evening plans that you may have this evening will be just fine as we see clear skies and comfortable temperatures with many of us sitting in the lower 80′s and upper 70′s. Clouds will begin to move in as we head overnight and along the coastline a few showers and storms will be possible heading towards day break with humidity slowly returning as winds turn back out of the south. That will mean a milder start for us however as lows on Sunday morning will be in the upper 60′s for areas to the north and lower 70′s farther south to the coastline. Expect scattered showers and storms to expand in coverage afternoon midday and move northward through the afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours will be the primary concern with lightning being the second threat, the increase in cloud cover and rain will also mean temperatures remain cooler as highs stay in the middle to upper 80′s.

Heavy rain and gusty winds possible into next week (KPLC)

The moisture that we are seeing is in part to a system that is moving over the Southern Gulf today and lifting northward over the day Sunday possibly trying to develop into a tropical depression or storm. Regardless the development our biggest concern is going to remain the threat of heavy rain over the course of the first few days of next week. Some of the heaviest rain looks possible starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday depending on the speed of the storm and the exact track. If the track stays to our west that will keep us on the wet side of the storm, whereas a little more easterly track could keep us a little drier. Models continue to indicated several inches of rain possible with a widespread 5-7 inches across Southwest Louisiana. Local amounts could be higher especially along the coast, but it’s far too early to determine exactly where some of the heaviest bands could set up. Make sure to follow the 7Stormteam through the weekend and into next week for the latest information.

90% chance of development for the system in the Gulf (KPLC)

Much of next week looks to stay unsettled with the chance of rain through the next 10 days, but slowly tapering off to a more scattered nature by the end of the work week. Temperatures will stay steady in the lower to middle 80′s through the middle of next week before reach the upper 80′s by next weekend. Now looking at the tropics we have the area of interest moving into the Southern Gulf with a 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. This is the one we will have to keep an eye on for the heavy rain threat, an area just to the east of the Bahamas has a 20% chance as it moves to the north, but will be no issue for the Gulf. A wave moving off the coast of Africa has a 70% chance but is well away and looks to be of no issue, and just to the south of that wave another area has a 20% chance and that too is no issue. For now keep an eye on the forecast through tomorrow and to start the week as we keep an eye on the Gulf.

Heavy rain will be possible heading into next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

