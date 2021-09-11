Cajun Navy, Bolton Ford host concert to benefit Ida victims

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cajun Navy of Lake Charles and Bolton Ford have teamed up to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Ida.

Saturday, Sept. 11, a benefit concert will be held at the Cash and Carry farmers’ market. It’s $10 per person at the door plus $10 for a plate of Cajun food.

In addition to live music, the McNeese versus LSU football game will be broadcast inside.

“We know firsthand what Southeast Louisiana is going through right now,” said event organizer Jason Hebert. “This all started before the storm as a little party at someone’s house. Now it turned into Empire of the Seed calling us and saying, ‘Hey, we have a building. Let’s raise some money,’ and it grew from there. We just want to try to raise as much money as we can.”

Event organizers say they’ve already raised $10,000.

The doors open tomorrow at 1 p.m. at the Cash and Carry building located at 801 Enterprise Blvd. in Lake Charles.

