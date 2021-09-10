50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Louisiana State Police holds news conference on reforms within agency

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana State Police (LSP) will hold a news conference to explain reforms within the law enforcement agency.

LSP officials are also expected to address the high-profile arrests of Ronald Greene and Aaron Bowman in the Monroe area.

Ronald Greene died following his arrest in 2019.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. It will be streaming live inside this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Boil advisory issued for parts of Ragley
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in October
Mister S. Castille, 44, Jennings
Jennings man accused of contractor fraud
Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A sunny pleasant start to the weekend; heavy rain threat early next week
Sunrise Interview - Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Sept. 10, 2021
Sunrise Interview - Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Sept. 10, 2021