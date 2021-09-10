50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 9, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 9, 2021.

Jeremy Milton Perry, 45, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brad Lee Ziegler, 35, Starks: Out of state detainer.

Sean Michael Madden, 36, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

William Russell York, 36, Vidor, TX: Out of state detainer.

Travis Michael Brasseaux, 34, Youngsville: Probation violation.

Marcus Keith Jackson, 35, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Richardo Perez-Delanoval, 64, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Kedrick Taylor, 24, Houston, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of firearms with obliterated numbers.

Wilson Anthony Ronell, 26, New Orleans: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of firearms with obliterated numbers.

Paul James Amos, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Nicole Denise Manino, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; switched license plate.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Russel Keene was one of the many who lost their lives on 9/11.
Remembering Russell Keene
Rain chances remain low and we see plenty of sunshine
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather on the way tonight, beautiful end to the week
Remembering local victims of 9/11 attacks
Remembering local victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic