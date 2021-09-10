SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 9, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 9, 2021.

Jeremy Milton Perry, 45, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brad Lee Ziegler, 35, Starks: Out of state detainer.

Sean Michael Madden, 36, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

William Russell York, 36, Vidor, TX: Out of state detainer.

Travis Michael Brasseaux, 34, Youngsville: Probation violation.

Marcus Keith Jackson, 35, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Richardo Perez-Delanoval, 64, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Kedrick Taylor, 24, Houston, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of firearms with obliterated numbers.

Wilson Anthony Ronell, 26, New Orleans: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of firearms with obliterated numbers.

Paul James Amos, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Nicole Denise Manino, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; switched license plate.

