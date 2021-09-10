50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Opponents of solar farm in SE Calcasieu Parish file lawsuit against police jury and zoning board

This is a sample panel located on the proposed 2400 acre site.
This is a sample panel located on the proposed 2400 acre site.(Theresa Schmidt KPLC)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s been nearly a month since an exception was made to allow for a solar farm in Southeast Calcasieu Parish.

Nearby residents opposed it, and now their attorney has filed a lawsuit to reverse the decision.

The opposition attorney told the zoning board that night that approving an exception for a solar farm was illegal. And here’s why.

Residents opposed the project to put a million solar panels in rural Southeast Calcasieu parish for a variety of reasons-- one of which was concern about  hurricanes.

“If one million solar panels started flying around in the air, that could be really horrible in some cases,” said attorney Maurice Tynes, representing opponents.

The hurricane concerns were countered by the solar company, saying the panels would be wind resistant and securely in the ground.

But Tynes says the reason approval of a zoning exception was illegal is because the parish zoning ordinance allows no exception for a solar farm or industrial facility.

“It’s the zoning board and its vote and its approval that actually is illegal.  Plainly, blatantly illegal.”

The lawsuit also says the hearing was unfair for several reasons including that not everyone opposed could fit into the meeting room.

“The meeting should have been in a large room in the civic center and there’s plenty of room over there for a meeting of this size, so everyone could be in the room,” said Tynes.

And he says the opponents were forced to share 15 minutes for all their comments.

“Well over a hundred people there ready to speak, we were given a minimum of a few minutes a piece, fifteen minutes total to speak which was absolutely absurd given the import of this particular project,” said Tynes.

The police jury is one of the two defendants in the suit because they oversee the zoning board, which is also a defendant.

A police jury spokesman says they do not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Plenty of sunshine to start the weekend with rain returning by Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A pleasant start to the weekend, heavy rain possible to start next week
Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in I-10 crash while driving home to New Orleans area
2 of 9 living facilities in New Orleans remain unfit for residents to return