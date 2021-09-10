Opponents of solar farm in SE Calcasieu Parish file lawsuit against police jury and zoning board

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s been nearly a month since an exception was made to allow for a solar farm in Southeast Calcasieu Parish.

Nearby residents opposed it, and now their attorney has filed a lawsuit to reverse the decision.

The opposition attorney told the zoning board that night that approving an exception for a solar farm was illegal. And here’s why.

Residents opposed the project to put a million solar panels in rural Southeast Calcasieu parish for a variety of reasons-- one of which was concern about hurricanes.

“If one million solar panels started flying around in the air, that could be really horrible in some cases,” said attorney Maurice Tynes, representing opponents.

The hurricane concerns were countered by the solar company, saying the panels would be wind resistant and securely in the ground.

But Tynes says the reason approval of a zoning exception was illegal is because the parish zoning ordinance allows no exception for a solar farm or industrial facility.

“It’s the zoning board and its vote and its approval that actually is illegal. Plainly, blatantly illegal.”

The lawsuit also says the hearing was unfair for several reasons including that not everyone opposed could fit into the meeting room.

“The meeting should have been in a large room in the civic center and there’s plenty of room over there for a meeting of this size, so everyone could be in the room,” said Tynes.

And he says the opponents were forced to share 15 minutes for all their comments.

“Well over a hundred people there ready to speak, we were given a minimum of a few minutes a piece, fifteen minutes total to speak which was absolutely absurd given the import of this particular project,” said Tynes.

The police jury is one of the two defendants in the suit because they oversee the zoning board, which is also a defendant.

A police jury spokesman says they do not comment on pending litigation.

